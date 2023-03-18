Patterns

IAS Kajal Jawl said it is important to look for previous years' papers and understand the pattern on which topics are more repeated. (Photo: Pixabay)

18 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Social media blackout

Several experts and IAS officers say social media blackout is key to stay focus on UPSC exam preparations. (Photo: Pixabay)

18 Mar, 2023

Research

IAS Saloni Verma, who hails from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, said extensive "independent research" need to be carried out by candidates. (Photo: Pixabay)

18 Mar, 2023

Revision

IAS Saloni Verma said "thorough revision, practise writing answers" is key for clearing UPSC exam. (Photo: Pixabay)

18 Mar, 2023

Mapping sites

The 12 most important mapping sites for UPSC Prelims 2023 are Lithium triangle, great lakes of United States, South China Sea, Mouna Loa Volcano, Serbi and Isosobo, Nord stream pipeline, Panama Canal countries, Russia, Kurdistan, Mount Semeru, Indonesia. (Photo: Pixabay)

18 Mar, 2023

Hard work

IAS Officer Tarun Pithode, wrote, "No shortcuts, hard work is the only key". (Photo: Pixabay)

18 Mar, 2023

