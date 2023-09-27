Here Are 10 Golden Tips That Will Help You Excel in the UPSC Civil Services IAS Interview.
27 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Honesty and Integrity| Be honest in your responses. If you don't know the answer to a question, admit it rather than guessing or giving incorrect information.
Confidence and Composure| Maintain confidence and composure throughout the interview round. Project confidence in your answers and body language.
Clarity of Expression| Communicate your thoughts concisely and clearly. Practice articulating your ideas effectively and avoid vague responses.
Dress and Grooming| Dress professionally in formal attire. Maintain a neat and well-groomed appearance.
Positive Body Language| Maintain eye contact, and sit up straight. Avoid nervous habits such as fidgeting or excessive hand gestures.
Know Your DAF (Detailed Application Form)| Thoroughly understand the information you provided in your DAF. Expect questions related to your education, hobbies, work experience, and achievements.
Practice Mock Interviews| You must participate in mock interview sessions to simulate the actual interview experience.
Current Affairs| Stay updated with current events, both national and international.
Ethical and Moral Values| Try to emphasize your commitment to ethical and moral values.
Avoid Arguments During the Interview Process
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Must-Read Books By BR Ambedkar