The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) on June 12, 2023.
12 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Commission has declared UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 today, June 12, 2023.
Candidates can check and download it by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in
Over 14,000 candidates have qualified for the UPSC IAS Mains exam 2023.
The UPSC has put up on its website — www.upsc.gov.in — a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test.
How To Check Civil Services Exam Preliminary Results
Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.
Click on the link that reads, “Written Result (with name)- Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023."
A new PDF will open on the screen. Use the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl+F” to find the required Roll number or Candidate roll number.
Your UPSC Prelims 2023 Result will appear on the screen.
The candidate will get the UPSC Result 2023 and print it out for your records.
