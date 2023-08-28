The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conduct its Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 from September 15, 2023.
28 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
We asked ChatGPT how to prepare for the UPSC CSE Main exam.
Here's what ChatGPT answered.
The first step is to thoroughly understand the Mains syllabus.
Allocate time based on the weightage of each paper. Prioritize topics that have more importance and relevance.
Use standard reference books, UPSC-recommended materials, and relevant online resources for each subject. NCERT books can be a good starting point for basic concepts.
Mains exams heavily rely on answer writing. Practice writing clear, concise, and well-structured answers.
During practice sessions, set a timer and try to complete the paper within the stipulated time to build your time management skills.
Integrate current affairs into your answers wherever relevant.
Regularly revise your notes and important concepts.
Take mock tests for each paper to simulate exam conditions
If you're taking an optional subject, focus on in-depth study and practice.
Develop a deep understanding of current affairs, both national and international.
Keep up with editorials, analysis, and opinion pieces to improve your analytical and critical thinking skills.
Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep are crucial for maintaining focus and energy.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Meet Popular Digital Gurus Known For Their Unconventional Teaching Style