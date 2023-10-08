The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will announce results for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 anytime soon.
08 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Once declared, candidates can check the UPSC IAS Main Result 2023 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
This year, the UPSC CSE Mains Examination concluded on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
The Commission will publish the list of qualified candidates with their roll numbers.
All those candidates who qualify for the UPSC CSE mains examination will be eligible to appear for the Personality Test/Interview.
As of now, the Commission has not announced the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Result Date And Time.
Step by Step Guide to Download UPSC CSE Main Result 2023?
Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) at upsconline.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.”
Your UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
