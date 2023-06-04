The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
04 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Commission is expected to announce the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 anytime soon.
According to the reports, UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the month of June 2023. However, this date is just tentative. For the exact date of display of the result, candidates may regularly check updates on the UPSC website after the examination.
Once declared, IAS Aspirants can download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on September 15.
Last year, the preliminary examination was conducted on June 5, 2022. The Commission declared the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022 on June 22.
The general candidate cutoff score for the UPSC Prelims is anticipated to be between 90 and 95 marks. While the OBC UPSC cutoff score is anticipated to range from 80 to 90.