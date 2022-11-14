UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023 Application Date, Official Website

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023 Application Date, Official Website

Sumaila Zaman

UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual examination schedule for the year 2023.

UPSC Official Website

UPSC Aspirants can download the UPSC annual exam calendar from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Date of Notification

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 Notification Date : February 01, 2023

Last Date for receipt of Applications

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023: February 21, 2023

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 Date

As per the official UPSC notification, Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2023 (objective) will be held on May 28, 2023.

Civil Services Main Exam 2023 Date

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will begin from September 15, 2023.

