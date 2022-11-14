Check UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023 Application Date, Official Website (Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual examination schedule for the year 2023.
UPSC Aspirants can download the UPSC annual exam calendar from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 Notification Date : February 01, 2023
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023: February 21, 2023
As per the official UPSC notification, Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2023 (objective) will be held on May 28, 2023.
The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will begin from September 15, 2023.
