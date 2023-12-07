The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will declare the results for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.
07 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Candidates can check the UPSC IAS Main Result 2023 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
Although the Commission has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result, media reports suggest that UPSC CSE(IAS) Main Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the first week of December 2023.
Last year, the UPSC CSE Mains Result was declared on December 6, 2022.
UPSC will publish the list of qualified candidates with their roll numbers.
This year, the UPSC CSE Mains Examination concluded on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Immediately after the declaration of the result of the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examintion-2023, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) will be made available on the Commission’s Website for a specified period.
Selected candidates will be eligible to appear for the Personality Test/Interview.
The object of the Interview/Personality Test is to assess the personal suitability of the candidate for a career in public service by a Board of competent and unbiased observers.
