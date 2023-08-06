Ishita Kishore topped the civil services examination 2022, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
She was twenty-six-year-old when she cleared the examination.
Ishita Kishore secured All India Rank(AIR) 1 in the UPSC CSE 2022 examination.
She cleared the examination in her third attempt.
She is a graduate in Economics from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce.
She secured 137 in Essay (Paper-I)
Ishita Kishore obtained a total of 1094 marks.
She obtained 901 total in her written examination and 193 marks in her personality test.
Ishita appeared for essay Paper 1, General Studies-I, General Studies II, General Studies III, General Studies IV, Optional Paper-I, Optional Paper-II.
She qualified for the examination with Politicial Science and International Relations as her optional subject.
Kishore, who worked with multinational firm Ernst and Young, is the daughter of a late Air Force officer.
The first four rank holders are all women as Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks in the examination.
