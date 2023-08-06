Ishita Kishore topped the civil services examination 2022, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

06 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

She was twenty-six-year-old when she cleared the examination.

Ishita Kishore secured All India Rank(AIR) 1 in the UPSC CSE 2022 examination.

She cleared the examination in her third attempt.

She is a graduate in Economics from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce.

Check UPSC CSE 2022 Topper Ishita Kishore's Marksheet

She secured 137 in Essay (Paper-I)

Ishita Kishore obtained a total of 1094 marks.

She obtained 901 total in her written examination and 193 marks in her personality test.

Ishita appeared for essay Paper 1, General Studies-I, General Studies II, General Studies III, General Studies IV, Optional Paper-I, Optional Paper-II.

She qualified for the examination with Politicial Science and International Relations as her optional subject.

Kishore, who worked with multinational firm Ernst and Young, is the daughter of a late Air Force officer.

The first four rank holders are all women as Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks in the examination.

