The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully declared the Civil Services Mains Examination (CSE) on December 8, 2023.
08 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The UPSC has put up on its website — www.upsc.gov.in — a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test.
UPSC IAS Civil Services Main Result 2023: How to Find Your Roll Number
Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.
Click on the link that reads, "Written Result - Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023."
A new webpage will open on the screen.
You can use Control+F to search your roll number.
Your UPSC Mains 2023 Result will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
