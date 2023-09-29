Reading newspapers effectively is important for UPSC aspirants as it helps them stay updated with current affairs for the competitive examination.
29 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are The Strategies To Read Newspaper For UPSC CSE Preparation 2024.
Avoid tabloids| Avoid tabloids or sensationalist newspapers that may not provide the depth of information needed for the competitive exam.
Consistency is Key|Read newspapers every day to remain up to date on the latest news and events.
Focus on Relevant Sections| Concentrate on sections such as National News, International, Economy, Politics, and Editorials. These portions are the most relevant to UPSC.
Understand the Basics| Pay close attention to government initiatives, policies, and their implications.
Make Notes| Make a note of any government initiatives, bills, or policies mentioned in the articles.
Practice Answer Writing| Use the facts you learn from reading the newspaper to practice essay writing.
Stay Objective and Neutral| While reading the newspaper, try to stay objective.
Time Management| Try to allocate a specific amount of time for reading the newspaper. Don't spend too much time on any one article.
Revision| Revise your notes.
Make your notes should be crisp, relevant and easy to learn and understand.
