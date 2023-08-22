The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is considered to be one of the toughest competitive examinations in India.
22 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check the complete List Of UPSC Toppers (2013-2023)
UPSC CSE Topper(2022) IAS Ishita Kishore |Marks Obtained: 1094
UPSC CSE Topper(2021) IAS Shruti Sharma |Marks Obtained: 1105
UPSC CSE Topper(2020)Shubham Kumar| Marks Obtained: 1054
UPSC CSE Topper(2019)Pradeep Singh| Marks Obtained: 1072
UPSC CSE Topper(2018)Kanishak Kataria | Marks Obtained: 1121
UPSC CSE Topper(2017) Anudeep Durishetty | Marks Obtained: 1126
UPSC CSE Topper(2016) Nandini K R | Marks Obtained: 1120
UPSC CSE Topper(2015) Tina Dabi | Marks Obtained: 1063
UPSC CSE Topper(2014) Ira Singhal| Marks Obtained: 1082
UPSC CSE Topper(2013)Gaurav Aggarwal| Marks Obtained: 975
