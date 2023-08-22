The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is considered to be one of the toughest competitive examinations in India.

22 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Check the complete List Of UPSC Toppers (2013-2023)

UPSC CSE Topper(2022) IAS Ishita Kishore |Marks Obtained: 1094

UPSC CSE Topper(2021) IAS Shruti Sharma |Marks Obtained: 1105

UPSC CSE Topper(2020)Shubham Kumar| Marks Obtained: 1054

UPSC CSE Topper(2019)Pradeep Singh| Marks Obtained: 1072

UPSC CSE Topper(2018)Kanishak Kataria | Marks Obtained: 1121

UPSC CSE Topper(2017) Anudeep Durishetty | Marks Obtained: 1126

UPSC CSE Topper(2016) Nandini K R | Marks Obtained: 1120

UPSC CSE Topper(2015) Tina Dabi | Marks Obtained: 1063

UPSC CSE Topper(2014) Ira Singhal| Marks Obtained: 1082

UPSC CSE Topper(2013)Gaurav Aggarwal| Marks Obtained: 975

