UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy, Last Date Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Scientific Assistant, Junior Mining Geologist, and others

26 Nov, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

UPSC Job Vacancy

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 43 vacant posts in the organization.

26 Nov, 2022

UPSC Job Position

Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser (Group – I): o5 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Aeronautical): 2 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical): 01 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics): 02 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemical): 03 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer): 03 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical): 02 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy): 03 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Textile): 02 posts Specialist Grade III OtoRhino-Laryngology: 04 posts Junior Mining Geologist: 07 posts Assistant Mining Geologist: 06 posts Chemist in Indian Bureau of Mines: 03 posts

26 Nov, 2022

UPSC Jobs 2022 Last Date

The last date to submit the application is till December 15, 2022.

26 Nov, 2022

UPSC Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 as an application fee. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

26 Nov, 2022

UPSC Jobs Educational Qualification

Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser (Group – I): Masters Degree in Agriculture including one or more disciplines. For more details, refer to the detailed notification.

26 Nov, 2022

UPSC JOBS 2022: HOW TO APPLY

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

26 Nov, 2022

