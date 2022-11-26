UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy, Last Date Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Scientific Assistant, Junior Mining Geologist, and others
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 43 vacant posts in the organization.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser (Group – I): o5 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Aeronautical): 2 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical): 01 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics): 02 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemical): 03 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer): 03 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical): 02 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy): 03 posts Senior Scientific Assistant (Textile): 02 posts Specialist Grade III OtoRhino-Laryngology: 04 posts Junior Mining Geologist: 07 posts Assistant Mining Geologist: 06 posts Chemist in Indian Bureau of Mines: 03 posts
The last date to submit the application is till December 15, 2022.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 as an application fee. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser (Group – I): Masters Degree in Agriculture including one or more disciplines. For more details, refer to the detailed notification. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. (Photo Credit: freepik.com)
