The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conduct hold the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 28 and October 29, 2023.
19 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
According to media reports, the UPSSSC PET admit card is likely to be released today, October 19.
Once published, candidates can download the Uttar Pradesh UPSSSC PET admit card 2023 at upsssc.gov.in.
To access the UPSSSC PET hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and password.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: Step by Step Guide to Check Hall Ticket
Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download hall ticket for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2023).”
Enter the login details such as the application number and password.
Your UPSSSC PET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon.
The afternoon shift is slated to begin from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
The examination will consist of 100 objective type multiple choice questions. The examination will be held for a duration of 2 hours. For every wrong answer, a negative mark of 1/4th will be deducted.
