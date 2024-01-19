Varun Tej Educational Qualifications
Varun Tej was born on January 19, 1990 and belongs to Hyderabad in Telangana.
Varun Tej is the nephew of South Superstar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, his father Nagendra Babu is an actor and producer.
Varun Tej has lived in Hyderabad and that is where he was schooled; he went to Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan in Jubilee Hills.
After school, Varun Tej did his graduation from St Mary's College in Hyderabad itself.
Varun Tej made his debut as a child artist at the age of 10 in the film Hands Up! In 2014, he made his debut as the main lead in the film Mukunda.
Varun Tej's blockbuser films include Fidaa, F2: Fun and Frustration and Gaddalakonda Ganesh.
Cousin of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, Varun married his 'Mister' and 'Antarikshm 9000 KMPH' co-star Lavanya Tripathi in November 2023.
