Vasundhara Raje Educational Qualifications
12 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Vasundhara Raje was born on March 8, 1953 in Bombay (now Mumbai).
Her mother is Vijayraje Scindia-Shinde and her father is Jivajirao Scindia-Shinde, Maharaja of Gwalior.
Vasundhara Raje did her schooling from Presentation Convent School in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.
Speaking of college, Vasundhara Raje completed his graduation in economics and political science from Sophia College for Women, Mumbai.
Vasundhara Raje entered the world of Indian politics in 1984 ad was made a member of the national executive of BJP initially.
Vasundhara Raje has become the Rajasthan CM for two terms and is the national vice president of Bhartiya Janata Party.
