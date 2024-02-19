Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Educational Qualifications
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on February 19, 2024.
Not much is known about the family of Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.
Speaking about Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi's school education, he is an alumus of Sainik School in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.
After schooling, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi went to the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla.
He attended the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington & Higher Command Course at AWC, Mhow and was conferred ‘Distinguished Fellow’ in the coveted NDC equivalent course at USAWC, Carlisle, USA.
He has an M Phil in Defence & Management Studies, in addition to the two Master’s Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science including one from USAWC, USA.
After this he was commissioned into 18th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun on Dec 15, 1984.
