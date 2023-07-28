In India, Cricket is regarded as religion while cricketers are considered as God.
28 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check Educational Qualification of Indian Cricketers
Sachin Tendulkar attended the Indian Education Society's New English School in Bandra (East).
Virat Kohli did his schooling till Class 9th at Vishal Bharti Public School in Delhi.
Ravichandran Ashwin, the famous Indian Cricketer, was educated at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan and St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School.
Former Indian Cricket Coach Rahul Dravid attended St. Joseph's Boys High School, Bangalore.
K. L. Rahul completed his education at NITK English Medium School. He even attended the St. Aloysius College in Mangalore.
Also known as 'Dada', Sourav Ganguly was educated at St. Xavier's Collegiate School, Kolkata.
MS Dhoni did schooling from DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir school, Ranchi.
Rohit Sharma was shifted to Swami Vivekanand International school.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jay Shah Press Conference: All You Know Need To Know About 2023 ODI World Cup Changes