(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Nov, 2022
The Indian Voter ID Card, also known as the Electronic Photo Identity Card (EPIC), is an identity document issued by the Election Commission of India to adult domiciles of India who have reached the age of 18, which primarily serves as an identity proof for Indian citizens while casting their ballot in the country's municipal, state, and national elections.
A voter ID card, in addition to serving as identification, is used to cast ballots during elections.
The voter card is issued to all Indian citizens who have attained the age of 18 years and qualified to be a voter.
You will need the following documents if you are over the age of 18 and want to apply for a voter ID.
One recent passport size coloured photograph is must.
Documents of proof of your age, like birth certificate, Pan Card, Class X certificate, are required.
Proof of address is provided by a copy of your passport, gas bill, bank passbook, or Aadhaar card.
Voter id card is a proof of your citizenship. It even serves as a valid identity proof to carry out official work.
