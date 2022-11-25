All you Need to Know about Voter ID

The Indian Voter ID Card, also known as the Electronic Photo Identity Card (EPIC), is an identity document issued by the Election Commission of India to adult domiciles of India who have reached the age of 18, which primarily serves as an identity proof for Indian citizens while casting their ballot in the country's municipal, state, and national elections.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

