The candidates who will clear the NEET PG with the minimum cut-off percentile will further be eligible to take part in the NEET PG 2023 counselling.
The NEET PG 2023 Result is expected to be declared by 31 March at the NBE's official website nbe.edu.in in PDF format.
Apart from the results, the NEET PG 2023 cut-off list will also be out for every category.
One the NEET PG 2023 result is out, the candidates need to visit the official website of NBE, then select 'NEET PG' and click on the NEET PG result PDF.
Earlier, Supreme Court refused to entertain pleas seeking postponement of NEET PG 2023.
The Supreme Court was hearing two petitions seeking postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance test.
