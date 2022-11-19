UP Board Date Sheet Anytime Soon

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 is expected to be released by the UPMSP anytime soon. Once it is released, the students will be able to check it from official website upmsp.edu.in.

Date Sheet Likely on Dec 7

Reports suggest that the UP Board exam Date Sheet 2023 will be released on December 7, 2022. However, no official date has yet to been announced.

Information on Date Sheet

The UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 will contain information such as board name, examination name, examination year, exam date and exam day.

Over 58 Lakh Candidates Register

This year, over 58 lakh candidates will appear for the Uttar Pradesh board examinations. A total of 58,67,329 students have registered for UP board 10th, 12th exams 2023.

Model Question Papers

