Who Is Yana Mir, Know Her Educational Qualifications
26 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Kashmir's first female vlogger, Yana Mir was born and raised in Anantnag.
She did her schooling from Anantnag, Kashmir.
Yana Mir is a social activist and journalist; post her schooling, she did her Bachelor's in Journalism and Mass Communication from IEC University.
The social activist and journalist did an MBA from the University of Mumbai.
Yana Mir is also the Vice President of All JL Youth Society (AJKYS) which is the social welfare wing of the Zaberwan Group.
Currently, Yana Mir works as a freelance writer for Firstpost and is the Managing Editor at iTV Network.
Yana Mir is in the news for her recent address at the UK Parliament where she said, 'I am not Malala Yousufzai becase Iam free and I am safe in my country, in my homeland Kashmir, which is part of India."
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IAS Junaid Ahmad Educational Qualifications, UPSC Rank, And More