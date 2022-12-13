CBSE Exam Date Sheet in December 2022?

As lakhs of students across India are waiting for the CBSE Date Sheet 2023, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said CBSE 2023 Date Sheet will not be released in December 2022.

CBSE Date Sheet Not Releasing Today

To put an end to rumours, Sanyam Bhardwaj said confirmed that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam date sheet will not be released on December 13 on cbse.gov.in.

Stay Away From Rumours

He advised students to stay away from fake rumours and said after the CBSE date sheet 2023 is released, students would be able to check on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

No CBSE Date Sheet 2023 in December

Clearing speculations, Sanyam Bhardwaj said CBSE has not stated that the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 will be released in December.

CBSE Date Sheet Under Preparation

Sanyam Bhardwaj said the CBSE board is currently preparing the date sheet and will release it once everything has been finalised for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

CBSE is likely to announce the full exam schedule in December.

Notably, the CBSE has released the subject wise break up for students said the CBSE Practical Exams will begin from January 1, 2023.

CBSE Exams From Feb 15

According to the CBSE, theory exams for Class 10 and 12 students will commence from February 15, 2023.

