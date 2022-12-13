As lakhs of students across India are waiting for the CBSE Date Sheet 2023, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said CBSE 2023 Date Sheet will not be released in December 2022.
To put an end to rumours, Sanyam Bhardwaj said confirmed that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam date sheet will not be released on December 13 on cbse.gov.in.
He advised students to stay away from fake rumours and said after the CBSE date sheet 2023 is released, students would be able to check on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.
Clearing speculations, Sanyam Bhardwaj said CBSE has not stated that the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 will be released in December.
Sanyam Bhardwaj said the CBSE board is currently preparing the date sheet and will release it once everything has been finalised for Class 10 and Class 12 students.
Notably, the CBSE has released the subject wise break up for students said the CBSE Practical Exams will begin from January 1, 2023.
According to the CBSE, theory exams for Class 10 and 12 students will commence from February 15, 2023.
