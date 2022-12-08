The CBSE is likely to release CBSE date sheet 2023 for class 10 and 12 board exams on December 9, as per media reports.
The students must know that there is no official confirmation from CBSE regarding the release of the CBSE date sheet 2023.
Going by the previous trends, CBSE date sheets for board exams are generally released about 75 to 90 days before the start of the examinations.
Earlier, the CBSE has announced that board exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15 next year.
Once the CBSE Date sheet 2023 is released, candidates can check their exam date sheet on cbse.gov.in.
After it is released, the CBSE date sheet 2023 will have details such as exam dates, subject names, exam timings and other important instructions for students.
