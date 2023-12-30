Current affairs play a pivotal role in the preparation and success of IAS (Indian Administrative Service) aspirants. Staying informed about current affairs enhances your general awareness and knowledge about the world, including political, economic, social, and environmental issues.
30 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Year Ender 2023: Current Affairs for UPSC IAS Aspirants
India's G20 Presidency|The theme of India’s G20 Presidency – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” – is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.
Russia-Ukraine Conflict|The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a deeply rooted geopolitical struggle that has profoundly impacted both nations.
United Nations Climate Change And COP28| The conference was conducted from November 30 to December 13 at Expo City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Aditya L1 Mission| Aditya L1 will be the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun. It was launched on September 2, 2023 from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.
Three criminal bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023