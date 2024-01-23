YouTuber Sourav Joshi Education Qualifications
23 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Sourav Joshi, a 24-year-old, earns Rs 80 lakh a month through vlogging
Sourav Joshi's father was a labourer who had to change the rented house 9 times.
Sourav Joshi was born in Dehradun in 1999
Sourav Joshi had to change schools five times until he reached class 12. But he did most of his schooling in Hisar, Haryana.
Sourav Joshi got his bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Punjab group of colleges.
Sourav Joshi went to Delhi for a year to get architectural coaching. He was unable to pass the test, so he went back home.
Sourav Joshi then started drawing sketches at his home and used to make YouTube videos on it.
Sourav started a YouTube channel to share his art and sketches which made him an internet star
Sourav Joshi has 24.3M subscribers on YouTube and 5.3M followers on Instagram
