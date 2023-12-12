Yuvraj Singh Educational Qualifications
Yuvraj Singh was born on December 12, 1981 in a Punjabi Sikh family.
His father Yograj Singh is a former Indian Cricketer and his mother is Shabnam Singh.
Yuvraj Singh did his schooling from DAV Public School, Chandigarh.
Speaking of college, Yuvraj Singh completed his graduation in commerce from DAV College, Panjab University, Chandigarh.
As a child, apart from cricket, the cricketer was good at tennis and roller skating; he also won the National Under-14 Roller Skating Championship.
Yuvraj Singh has also worked as a child actor; he did two short roles in Punjabi films Mehndi Sagna Di and Putt Sardara.
