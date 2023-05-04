'Yeh Dilli Hai Mere Yaar, Bus Ishq, Mohabbat, Pyaar,' the song goes. This song is about everything that makes Delhi unique.
Sumaila Zaman
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani flim's popular song "Dilliwaali Girlfriend" is a hit dance number that will make you groove to its offbeat lyrics.
The song 'Dilli Dilli' is from 2011 Indian Hindi-language murder mystery film -No One Killed Jessica.
The 'DilliWaliye' song has been sung by Bilal Saeed and Neha Kakkar.
The 'Dilli Waali Baatcheet' song has been sung by Raftaar, an Indian rapper and lyricist.
