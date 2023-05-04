A glimpse at ten Bollywood films of Aamir Khan that were game-changers in his career.
04 May, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Rangeela (1995): The movie redefined fashion, glamour and also skyrocketed Aamir Khan's career.
Raja Hindustani (1996): The blockbuster romance is still remembered for its longest on-screen kiss.
Ghulam (1998): The story of a man rising up against injustice resonated with audiences.
Sarfarosh (1999): Aamir Khan as ACP Ajay Singh Rathod redefined patriotism and national duty.
Lagaan (2001): The film on British imperialism was nominated in Oscar's Best Picture category.
Dil Chahta Hai (2001): The musical was loved by movie buffs for its fresh take on life and friendship.
Rang De Basanti (2006): The movie continues to inspire youngsters towards making a difference in society.
Taare Zameen Par (2007): The Aamir Khan directorial raised awareness about dyslexia.
3 Idiots (2009): The film conveyed the message that everyone should pursue their passion.
Dangal (2016): The sports biopic showcased the life of Indian wrestlers and their struggles.
