A glimpse at ten Bollywood films of Aamir Khan that were game-changers in his career.

04 May, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

Rangeela (1995): The movie redefined fashion, glamour and also skyrocketed Aamir Khan's career.

Raja Hindustani (1996): The blockbuster romance is still remembered for its longest on-screen kiss.

Ghulam (1998): The story of a man rising up against injustice resonated with audiences.

Sarfarosh (1999): Aamir Khan as ACP Ajay Singh Rathod redefined patriotism and national duty.

Lagaan (2001): The film on British imperialism was nominated in Oscar's Best Picture category.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001): The musical was loved by movie buffs for its fresh take on life and friendship.

Rang De Basanti (2006): The movie continues to inspire youngsters towards making a difference in society.

Taare Zameen Par (2007): The Aamir Khan directorial raised awareness about dyslexia.

3 Idiots (2009): The film conveyed the message that everyone should pursue their passion.

Dangal (2016): The sports biopic showcased the life of Indian wrestlers and their struggles.

