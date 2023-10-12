10 Amazing Hindi Movies on Netflix And Prime Video to Put You in a Good Mood
12 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Bombay To Goa (1972): Available on Prime Video, the road comedy stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aruna Irani and Mehmood.
Chupke Chupke (1975) - Available on Prime Video, this is a light-hearted romantic comedy directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore.
Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) - Available on Prime Video, it stars Sanjay Dutt in his most iconic character. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film follows a local goon who enrols himself into a medical college to fulfil his father's dream of becoming a doctor.
Welcome (2007) - One of the funniest Bollywood films ever, it stars Akshay Kumar with Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in the iconic roles of Don. It is available on Prime Video.
Jab We Met (2007) - Available on Prime Video, it stars Kareena Kapoor as Geet, a free-spirited girl whose motto in life is to live to the fullest. It also stars Shahid Kapoor.
Wake Up Sid (2009) - Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma star in an inspiring story about personal and professional growth in life. It is available on Netflix.
English Vinglish (2012) - Available on Prime Video, it stars Sridevi in one of the most progressive stories ever. The film follows a housewife from India who goes to the US and decides to enrol herself into English-speaking classes.
Barfi! (2012) - Available on Netflix, it is set in the 1970s and stars Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. Directed by Anurag Basu, it shows a deaf-mute boy falling for his autistic childhood friend when the relationship grows into a love triangle.
The Lunchbox (2013) - Available on Netflix, it stars Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nimrat Kaur in an unlikely romantic story where characters bond over food.
Qarib Qarib Single (2017) - Available on Netflix, it is a light-hearted romantic comedy starring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu.
