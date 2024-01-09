10 Amazing Movies Like 'Oppenheimer' To Watch- About Scientific Discoveries
Following the discovery of a puzzling object hidden beneath the moon's exterior, a space mission is launched to Jupiter in search of its source. The mission is manned by two individuals and the advanced supercomputer HAL 9000.
Following his acceptance of secret work in cryptography, John Nash, a brilliant yet asocial mathematician, experiences a nightmarish turn in his life.
A language expert collaborates with the military to establish communication with extraterrestrial beings following the sudden appearance of twelve enigmatic spacecrafts across the globe.
The tale of a group of African-American women mathematicians who played a crucial part in NASA's early years in the United States space program.
In the future, when Earth is no longer suitable for human habitation, Joseph Cooper, a farmer and former NASA pilot, is chosen to lead a team of researchers on a mission to pilot a spacecraft in search of a new habitable planet for humanity.
Marie Sklodowska-Curie's remarkable true tale and her groundbreaking Nobel Prize-winning contributions that had a global impact.
An unconventional portrayal of the innovative creator Nikola Tesla, his encounters with Thomas Edison and J.P. Morgan's daughter Anne, and his advancements in the transmission of electrical power and light.
In the midst of World War II, the brilliant mathematician Alan Turing, along with his fellow mathematicians, endeavors to decipher the elusive German Enigma code, all while grappling with personal challenges in his private life.
The tale of the life and scholarly journey of the groundbreaking Indian mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan, and his bond with his guide, Professor G.H. Hardy.
An examination of the connection between renowned physicist Stephen Hawking and his spouse.
