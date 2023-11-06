9 Amazing Movies That Will Boost Your Self-Esteem

06 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

The Theory of Everything- The movie teaches about the importance of keeping an open mind, the rewards for never giving up, how the universe has no bounds.

As Good as It Gets- This film portrays the lives and symptoms of an OCD sufferer in an accurate manner.

Life is Easy with Eyes Closed- In 1966, while traveling to Spain to see John Lennon, an English teacher picks up two hitchhikers.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest- Using a narrative that normalizes mental illness and understanding the repression of emotions.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off- The definite message of anti-authority is discussed in this amazing movie.

Moonrise Kingdom- Characters in this movie were created in a way that they widespread the concern for juvenile mental health.

The Royal Tenenbaums- It portrays one of the most realistic conditions of depression and teaches us how to cope with it.

Chungking Express- The movie highlights the incapacity to cling to relationships and the intrinsic drive to create them.

Thelma and Louise- The movie that endows women with strength, passion, and intricate inner lives.

