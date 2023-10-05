10 Amazing Revenge Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Kill Bill- An ex-assassin seeks revenge on the assassin team who betrayed her after emerging from a four-year coma.

Oldboy- A man who had been imprisoned for years without apparent cause gets freed after receiving a cell phone, cash, and designer clothing. What he doesn't know is that a troubled situation is waiting for him.

John Wick- An ex-hitman comes out of retirement to find the guys responsible for his dog's death and his car's theft.

Django Unchained- A freed slave in Mississippi tries to save his wife from a cruel plantation owner with the help of a German bounty hunter.

Inglourious Basterds- During World War II A gang of Jewish American troops' plot to kill Nazi leaders coincides with a theatre owner's revenge plans to do the same in Nazi-occupied France.

Gone Girl- When Nick's wife, Amy Dunne, suddenly vanishes on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary, he learns that the entire media spotlight has moved to him.

Once Upon A Time in the West- To save a beautiful widow from a merciless assassin, a mystery man with a harmonica teams up with an infamous criminal.

Memento- A short-term memory-impaired guy tries to find the person who killed his wife.

The Revenant- After a bear mauls him and his own hunting crew abandons him for dead, a frontiersman on a fur-trading expedition battles for his life.

Gladiator- An ex-Roman general seeks revenge on the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sold him into slavery.

