10 Amazing Revenge Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

05 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kill Bill- An ex-assassin seeks revenge on the assassin team who betrayed her after emerging from a four-year coma.
Oldboy- A man who had been imprisoned for years without apparent cause gets freed after receiving a cell phone, cash, and designer clothing. What he doesn't know is that a troubled situation is waiting for him.
John Wick- An ex-hitman comes out of retirement to find the guys responsible for his dog's death and his car's theft.
Django Unchained- A freed slave in Mississippi tries to save his wife from a cruel plantation owner with the help of a German bounty hunter.
Inglourious Basterds- During World War II A gang of Jewish American troops' plot to kill Nazi leaders coincides with a theatre owner's revenge plans to do the same in Nazi-occupied France.
Gone Girl- When Nick's wife, Amy Dunne, suddenly vanishes on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary, he learns that the entire media spotlight has moved to him.
Once Upon A Time in the West- To save a beautiful widow from a merciless assassin, a mystery man with a harmonica teams up with an infamous criminal.
Memento- A short-term memory-impaired guy tries to find the person who killed his wife.
The Revenant- After a bear mauls him and his own hunting crew abandons him for dead, a frontiersman on a fur-trading expedition battles for his life.
Gladiator- An ex-Roman general seeks revenge on the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sold him into slavery.
