10 Animal Cartoon Shows for Kids To Watch
22 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Arthur- Arthur, his animal companions and family show how to deal with bullying, complete homework, and other challenges that arise in the real world.
Bluey-It tells the tale of Bluey, a creative Blue Heeler puppy, who plays and acts to transform his ordinary life into an exciting one with his younger sister, Bingo.
Curious George- Story of George, an African monkey who, because of his curiosity, gets into trouble every time, but is always saved by his friend "The Man in the Yellow Hat."
Franklin and Friends- This 90s cartoon chronicles shows the struggles of a bright six-year-old turtle named Franklin who faces problems as he matures.
Mickey Mouse’s Clubhouse- Everyone's favourite Mickey and Minnie, along with their animal pals go on several educational adventures and teach valuable lessons.
Pandy Paws- Gabby’s best friend is Pandy Paws. Together, they investigate magical words and tackle practical issues like friendship and growing up.
Paw Petrol- The story revolves around six courageous rescue pups and their tech-savvy ten-year-old captain, Ryder who save the people of the Adventure Bay community.
Pinecone and Pony- It follows the tale of Pinecone, a young child, and Pony, her best friend, who have set out on a journey together to fulfil her dream of becoming a warrior.
Puffin Rock- The show highlights the exploits of Puffin Oona and her infant brother, Baba, on the Irish coast. It explores nature, friendship and family.
Timmy Time- Tale of a naughty little lamb named Timmy who learns new things with the support of his friends.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12 Ridiculously Expensive Things Owned by Dunki Star Shah Rukh Khan