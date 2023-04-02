10 Bollywood Couples Who Made Stunning Entry at NMACC Day 2

02 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Priyanka and Nick Slay at NMACC

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make stunning entry.

The Royals - Saif and Kareena

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan twin in regal black

Malaika and Arjun's Hot Chemistry

Arjun and Malaika look stunning at NMACC launch

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput In Western

This power couple surely made heads turn with their elegant style.

Sonam - Anand Look Adorable

Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in AJSK lehenga with beau Anand Ahuja

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene

As elegant as ever, Madhur Dixit's smile wins heart .

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Look Sizzling Hot!

In red and black, the couple made a staggering entry.

Rajkumar and Patralekha at NMACC red carpet

This adorable couple smile graciously for the papas at the launch event.

Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap at Ambani Cultural Centre

A fab power pose from a fab power couple!

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Shibani and Farhan raise mercury at with their vivacious entry at the red carpet

