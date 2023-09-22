10 Beautiful Photos of Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar in Indian Wear
22 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is making headlines for her latest look in yellow at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Sara Tendulkar is a fashionista and loves getting ready in traditional clothes. She wore an orange outfit for an outing.
Sara Tendulkar is also an influencer and loves flaunting her embellished outfits
Sara Tendulkar takes a round in a white-blue outfit to show the ghera.
Sara Tendulkar is Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter. Her choices in clothes are so amazing that she influences us what to purchase and what not to. Here, she wore a green lehenga.
Sara Tendulkar's marathi mulgi avatar for an event.
Sara Tendulkar poses in a pink suit. She looks like a barbie here!
Sara Tendulkar gives bridal goals in this gorgeous golden lehenga
Apart from Indian wear, Sara Tendulkar looks hot in western outfits too.
