10 Best Bollywood Roles of Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut Birthday: A glimpse at top ten best Bollywood roles played by Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut played Simran in her debut movie directed by Anurag Basu. Her film was hailed by fans.
Kangana Ranaut's character Sana Azim was inspired by Parvin Babi' life.
Kangana Ranaut played the role of Neha, who works in a corporate firm in the movie directed by Anurag Basu.
Kangana Ranaut played supermodel Shonali Bose in the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial that won her the National Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Tanuja Trivedi is one of her most iconic roles.
Kangana Ranaut's effortless depiction of the innocent 'Rani' in the slice-of-the-life film was loved by the audiences.
Kangana Ranaut played the chameleon mutant Kaaya in the Hrithik Roshan-Priyanka Chopra starrer.
Kangana Ranaut played the double role of Tanu and Kusum Sangwan in the Anand L Rai directorial.
Kangana played an actress during colonial India in Vishal Bhardwaj's epic 'Rangoon'.
Kangana Ranaut played a former wrestler in the sports drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
