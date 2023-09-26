A glimpse at ten best must-watch musicals of Dev Anand.
25 Sep, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Paying Guest (1957): Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle's 'Chod Do Aanchal', 'Mana Janab Ne Puakra', and 'Nigahe Mastana', became timeless classics.
Solva Saal (1958): 'Hai Apna Dil to Awara' sung by Hemant Kumar picturised on Dev Anand became an evergreen classic. The romantic comedy helped in shaping Dev Anand on-screen persona as the flamboyant superstar.
Hum Dono (1961): 'Abhi Na Jao Chod Ke' and 'Main Zindagi Ka Saath' became a rage among music lovers.
Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963): 'Tere Ghar Ke Samne' and 'Dil Ka Bhanwar' are heartwarming tracks in Dev Anand-Nutan starrer romantic comedy.
Teen Devian (1965): 'Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat' depicted Dev Anand's flamboyance and charm in its full essence.
Guide (1965): The Vijay Anand classic has many romantic and heart-touching songs.
Jewel Thief (1967): The Vijay Anand thriller had hit tracks like 'Raat Akeli Hai', 'Hotho Pe Aisi Baat' and 'Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara'
Johny Mera Naam (1970): The Vijay Anand directorial's popular track 'Pal Bhar Ke Liye...' became a timeless classic.
Prem Pujari (1970): The dev Anand directorial is famous for its romantic song 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se' describing the passion and emotion of long-distance relationship.
Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971): The Dev Anand directorial had popular tracks like 'Dum Maaro Dum' and 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka'.
