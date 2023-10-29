10 Best FRIENDS Episodes Of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing's sudden death has shocked the world. Take a look at 10 best and most beloved FRIENDS episodes of Matthew Perry
Season 1 Episode 7: 'The One With The Blackout'- Chandler Bing is stuck in an ATM Vestibule with Jill Goodacre.
Season 2 Episode 3: 'The One Where Heckles Dies'- Chandler Bing realises how he and his late neighbour have a lot in common; shows a more vulnerable side of the character
Season 3 Episode 11: 'The One Where Chandler Can't Remember Which Sister'- Chandler fools around with one of Joey's sisters but cannot remember which one
Season 4 Episode 12: 'The One With the Embryos'- The name Chanandler Bong was first revealed when Ross fashions a trivia game to decide who knows their friends better
Season 5 Episode 14: 'The One Where Everybody Finds Out'- Phoebe sees Monica-Chandler doing 'it' and then begins awkward interactions between Phoebe and Chandler; later Chandler also tells Monica that he loves her
Season 6 Episode 25: 'The One With The Proposal Part 2'- A favourite for all, in this episode, Chandler finally proposes to Monica
Season 7 Episode 5: 'The One With the Engagement Picture'- Monica-Chandler try to get an engagement photo when she discovers that Chandler is not photogenic; it is outstanding comedy by Matthew Perry
Season 8 Episode 6: 'The One With The Halloween Party'- Monica hosts a halloween party and Chandler comes dressed as a pink bunny; the costume was also picked by Monica
Season 9 Episode 7: 'The One With Ross's Inappropriate Song'- Chandler is insecure of Monica's relationship with old flame Richard.. the episode is a laugh riot with typical Chandler-insults
Season 10 Episode 17: 'The Last One Part 1 & 2'- Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Joey and Chandler reflect on their shared times with bittersweet emotions; this one truly hits differently.
