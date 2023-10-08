10 Best Indian Movies That Deserve Part 3
08 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Munna Bhai 3’s official announcement is not out but fans are eagerly waiting for a threequel
Gadar 3 will be made because in the end of Gadar 2, the message says ‘To be continued…’
Baahubali 3 should be released to show the beginning of the Baahubali.
OMG 3 will happen soon as Paresh Rawal confirmed in an interview ‘100 percent hoga’
Drishyam 3 is expected to go on floors in 2024. Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 to release on the same date.
Don 3: The Chase Ends is scheduled to go on floors in January 2025
Tiger 3 is all set to release on November 10, 2023
KGF 3: The Yash starrer threequel is scheduled for release in 2025
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s announcement was made by Kartik Aaryan and the film will be released in 2024.
Welcome 3: Welcome to the Jungle is all set to release on 2024. The film features Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, etc.
