10 Best Indian Movies That Deserve Part 3

08 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Munna Bhai 3’s official announcement is not out but fans are eagerly waiting for a threequel

Gadar 3 will be made because in the end of Gadar 2, the message says ‘To be continued…’

Baahubali 3 should be released to show the beginning of the Baahubali.

OMG 3 will happen soon as Paresh Rawal confirmed in an interview ‘100 percent hoga’

Drishyam 3 is expected to go on floors in 2024. Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 to release on the same date.

Don 3: The Chase Ends is scheduled to go on floors in January 2025

Tiger 3 is all set to release on November 10, 2023

KGF 3: The Yash starrer threequel is scheduled for release in 2025

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s announcement was made by Kartik Aaryan and the film will be released in 2024.

Welcome 3: Welcome to the Jungle is all set to release on 2024. The film features Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, etc.

