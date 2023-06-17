A glimpse at ten best Indian movies to watch with your Dad on Father's Day.

17 Jun, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

Bobby (1973): Prem Nath plays the loving father who accpets his daughter's wishes when it comes to relationships. He even saves her boyfriend's life.

Munna Bhai MBBS (2006): A gangster decides to pursue MBBS to make his father proud. His father later forgives him and gives him a 'magic hug'.

Taare Zameen Par (2007): A child finds a father he never had in his drawing teacher as his biological father realizes his mistakes.

Pa (2009): The Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan starrer shows an emotional take on father-son relationship.

Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012): A former cricketer helps his son who wants to become a cricketer and is there to support him, come what may.

2 States (2014): The rom-com showcases how a toxic father-son relationship turns into love, respect, sacrifice and forgiveness.

Dangal (2016): The real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and how he trained his daughters to become world champs.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017): A progressive and cool father played by Pankaj Tripathi who always supports his daughter's decisions.

Jersey (2019-Telugu): A former cricketer suffering from heart condition returns to the field to fulfill his son's wish.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020-Telugu): Bantu, who had been separated from his biological family 25 years ago stands by his father's side.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood's Top 10 Favourite Father-Daughter Jodis

 Find Out More