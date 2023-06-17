A glimpse at ten best Indian movies to watch with your Dad on Father's Day.
17 Jun, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Bobby (1973): Prem Nath plays the loving father who accpets his daughter's wishes when it comes to relationships. He even saves her boyfriend's life.
Munna Bhai MBBS (2006): A gangster decides to pursue MBBS to make his father proud. His father later forgives him and gives him a 'magic hug'.
Taare Zameen Par (2007): A child finds a father he never had in his drawing teacher as his biological father realizes his mistakes.
Pa (2009): The Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan starrer shows an emotional take on father-son relationship.
Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012): A former cricketer helps his son who wants to become a cricketer and is there to support him, come what may.
2 States (2014): The rom-com showcases how a toxic father-son relationship turns into love, respect, sacrifice and forgiveness.
Dangal (2016): The real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and how he trained his daughters to become world champs.
Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017): A progressive and cool father played by Pankaj Tripathi who always supports his daughter's decisions.
Jersey (2019-Telugu): A former cricketer suffering from heart condition returns to the field to fulfill his son's wish.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020-Telugu): Bantu, who had been separated from his biological family 25 years ago stands by his father's side.
