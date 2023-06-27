A revisit at ten best movie roles of 'Asteroid City' actress Scarlett Johansson.
26 Jun, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Lost In Translation (2003): Scarlett played Charlotte, a Yale Graduate in Philosophy who struggles with her uncertain marriage.
Match Point (2005): Scarlett played Nola Rice, a struggling actress, who is in an adulterous relationship with a married man.
The Prestige (2006): Scarlett portrayed Olivia Wenscombe, the assistant and love interest of the magician Alfred.
Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008): Scarlett portrayed Cristina, a nonconformist, who is in a threesome relationship with her boyfriend and his ex-wife.
Under The Skin (2013): Scarlett played an extraterrestrial who seduces and sends men into another dimension.
Don Jon (2013): Scarlett essayed the role of Barbara Sugarman, a dominating girlfriend who likes to control her partner.
Lucy (2014): Scarlett played the titular role where a woman gains psychokinetic abilities when a nootropic, psychedelic drug is absorbed into her bloodstream.
Marriage Story (2019): Scarlett portrayed Nicole Barber, a struggling actress who undergoes emotional turmoil during her divorce proceedings.
Jojo Rabbit (2019): Scarlett essayed the role of Rosie Betzler, Jojo's mother who is secretly anti-Nazi.
Black Widow (2021): Scarlett played Natasha Romanoff, an Avenger and a highly trained spy and former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D
