10 Best Movies of 2023 to Watch According to IMDb
Jawan- A high-octane action thriller that follows the emotional journey of a man determined to right the wrongs in society.
Pathaan- An Indian agent races against a doomsday clock as a ruthless mercenary.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani- vivacious Punjabi Despite their differences, Rocky and intelligent Bengali journalist Rani fall in love.
Leo- Parthiban, a calm and composed cafe owner in Kashmir, finds himself confronted by a group of violent thugs.
OMG 2- In a dramatic yet amusing courtroom play, a dissatisfied civilian petitions the court to compel comprehensive education in schools.
Jailer- A former jailer goes on a mission to identify the assassins of his son. But the route takes him to a familiar, albeit darker, destination.
Gadar 2- When Tara Singh goes missing during a conflict and is presumed to be taken in Pakistan, his son Jeete sets out to find him and finds himself in a maze.
The Kerala Story- Fatima, a woman who had converted to Islam, shares her story of how she was forcefully taken to Afghanistan to join the ISIS.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar- Chaos erupts when an individual involved in the realm of romantic connections encounters a girl who proves to be a formidable rival.
Bholaa- Bholaa's attempts to meet his daughter after being released from prison are thwarted by a well-planned cocaine bust.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ananya Panday's HOT Chocolate Brown Dress is on Our Fashion Radar