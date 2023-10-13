10 Best Netflix Immigration Movies to Watch Before Dunki
13 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Operation Finale: Oscar winner film is a spy thriller set in '60s on true events.
The Swimmers: Two Syrian sisters flee from their country and swim for hours to reach Greece.
Mission Majnu: A RAW agent enters Pakistan to prove the country's complicity in nuclear weapons.
Out of Many, One: A documentary short on preparing for the US citizenship test.
Immigration Nation: A deep look at the state of US immigration, utilizing unprecedented access to ICE operations and moving portraits of immigrants.
Living Undocumented: The fates of undocumented families are like a roller-coaster as the United States' immigration policies are transformed.
A 3 minute hug: The documentary captures the joy and heartbreak of families separated by the US-Mexico border.
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway: An Indian woman living in Norway with her family fights to regain custody of her children after Norwegian authorities take them away from her.
Collateral is a 2004 American neo-noir action thriller film directed and produced by Michael Mann
Stateless: A cult escapee, refugee, office worker, and bureaucrat find their lives intertwined in an immigration detention center.
