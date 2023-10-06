10 Best Netflix Shows That Deserve Season 2
06 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Everything Sucks- Members of the high school theatrical club and A/V club clash in Oregon in the 1990s.
Girlboss- Sophia, who is a disobedient and poor girl accidentally starts an online business and discovers how to be the boss.
The Society- The youngsters of West Ham must create their own civilization to survive when everyone else in their affluent town unexpectedly vanishes.
Teenage Bounty Hunters- Sterling and Blair, twin sisters, at a prestigious Southern high school try to balance their life with an odd new job as butt-kicking bounty hunters.
1899- A confusing puzzle is revealed to the passengers of an immigration ship bound for New York in 1899 as a result of inexplicable events.
Class- Three students from a poor background go to an elite Delhi high school where murky whispers and secrets finally result in murder.
Mindhunter- Two FBI agents explore the psychology of murder and get uncomfortably near all-too-real monsters in the late 1970s.
The Get Down- The South Bronx's gifted and talented teenagers pursue ambitions and rapid beats in 1977 New York City in order to change the course of music history.
Lost in Space- The Robinson family fights against all difficulties to survive and flee after crash-landing on a strange planet. However, they are surrounded by strange threats.
