10 Best Places For Dandiya and Garba in Delhi NCR- In Pics
Jalsa 7.0 Dandiya Night is scheduled for 22nd October, tickets are available on Book My Show
Dandiya Dhamaal-4 starts on 21st October In Noida.
Imperfecto Dandiya Nights will start on October 22, 2023 in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Dwarka. Tickets can be booked on Book My Show.
Dandiya Night featuring Shibani Kashyap is scheduled on 21st October in Gurugram.
Dandiya Garba Night - Season 9 is scheduled on October 22 in Sarita Vihar. Tickets can be booked via Paytm Insider.
Dandiya Night 2023 is scheduled for October 15, 2023 in Lodhi Colony. Tickets ca be purchased from Paytm Insider.
Dandiya Night by TWS event is scheduled to take place on October 21 in Gurugram. Tickets can be booked on the Paytm Insider app.
Garba Night 2023 is expected to place in Delhi on October 22, 2023. Tickets can be booked via Paytm Insider app.
Pacific Dandiya Nights will start from October 20, 2023 in NSP and Dwarka. Tickets can be purchased from Book My Show app.
The Great Indian Dandiya Festival will take place on October 21, 2023 in Noida. Tickets can be booked on Paytm Insider app.
