10 Best Punjabi Songs On Spotify
29 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Softly. - Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan present this amazing Punjabi beat Hass, perfect for long car rides.
Kinni Kinni. Diljit Dosanjh- Diljit Dosanjh's track "Kinni Kinni" is becoming more and more popular because listeners love the song.
One Love- The song's lyrics, which Shubh wrote himself, highlight a woman's style and beauty and convey the sentiments of a man in love.
California Love- The song is essentially about love and freedom by Cheema Yand Gur Sidhu from the album “All Eyez On Me."
Case- Raj Ranjodh wrote the lyrics and Intense provided the music for "Case." This upbeat bhangra song features Diljit's vocals.
Hass Hass- Hass Hass, the newest song by Diljit Dosanjh and Sia, is a romantic song in Punjabi.
Chill Mode- A perfect beat to chill your mind and enjoy with your gang sung by one and only Guru Randhawa.
Famous- Discover Dilpreet Dhillon's unstoppable force in this song, where every beat is filled with immense power.
Mi Amor- Sung by Sharn, Mi Amor is a song in the Punjabi language that makes everyone groove on its beat.
With You- AP Dhillon’s song is dedicated to her girlfriend and features her adorable clips.
