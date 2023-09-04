Business Proposal: The story is about a young woman who agrees to go on a blind date instead of her friend. Things turn upside down when her date turns out to be the CEO of the company she is working for and offers her an interesting proposal
My Love from the My Love from the Star: It is a beautiful love story of an alien who falls in love with a lead female actress on Earth.
Descendants of the Sun: It is a fated love story of a female doctor who falls in love with the captain of the special force unit.
True Beauty: The plot revolves around an eighteen-year-old girl considered ugly by everyone until her destiny changes when she masters the art of makeup.
Crash Landing on You is a story of South Korea's leading businesswoman who accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with an army officer.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: The story is about a city dentist who leaves the city to open her clinic. She crosses paths with a boy who is perfect in everything and unexpectedly falls in love.
The Heirs: This drama is about a group of elite and wealthy high school students who will take over their family's business and the twisted love story of Kim Tan, the son of a wealthy businessman.
Boys Over Flower: It revolves around a poor girl who attends an elite school and gets bullied by the leader of F4, who eventually starts falling for her.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim: It is a workplace romance between the CEO of a big company and his secretary after she decides to quit her job and settle up.
Playful Kiss: It is about a high school girl who is invited to live in her father's old friend's house after her house collapsed in an earthquake. Eventually, she falls in love with his son, who didn't like her in the beginning.
