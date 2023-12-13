10 Best Romantic Sitcoms To Watch On Netflix

13 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

A Tourist’s Guide to Love- The story focuses on Amanda Riley, an executive who travels to Vietnam undercover to gain knowledge of the country's tourism sector.

Good on Paper- Andrea, a stand-up comedian, meets Dennis, a man who seems to fit all of her criteria.

Greenberg- A realistic slice-of-life tale about a neurotic man who must learn to accept the people in his environment.

Happiness For Beginners- A tale that serves as a reminder that it's never too late to redefine and rediscover oneself

Holidate- A sweet romantic comedy that eloquently highlights the social and familial constraints associated with singledom.

Look Both Ways- A charming movie that examines the idea that one choice can permanently alter the course of your life

Love Is in the Air- It centres on seaplane pilot Dana Randall, who discovers love in the most unlikely places.

The Perfect Find- It centres on Jenna Jones, a forty-something woman attempting to salvage her life and career following a highly publicized breakup and termination.

Where the Crawdads Sing- From childhood to early adulthood, Kya's emotional journey has been discussed in this sitcom.

Your Place or Mine- The film revolve around- 'What you've been looking for has been there the entire time.'

