10 Best Scary Halloween Movies to Watch on Netflix

20 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Stranger Things: The sci-fi mystery web series has got eerie scenes.

Margaux is a violent, satirical horror that scrutinizes society's relationship with modern technology and social media

Night Teeth is a 2021 American vampire thriller film directed by Adam Randall from a screenplay by Brent Dillon

No One Gets Out Alive: It's quite creepy with some very bloody and realistic violence. If you're not good with gore then don't watch this movie.

Stranger Things: The sci-fi mystery web series has got eerie scenes.

The Conference: It's a comedic thriller features lots of blood and violence.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow is a family, Halloween comedy with lots of fun and scares.

The Ritual movie is very scary, and includes some shocking visuals of the dead victims of a mystifying evil.

We Have a Ghost: It is a goofy but creepy supernatural tale

Kaalapaani: It is a survival drama set in the Andamans

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Clean Feel Good Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime

 Find Out More