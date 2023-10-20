10 Best Scary Halloween Movies to Watch on Netflix
20 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Stranger Things: The sci-fi mystery web series has got eerie scenes.
Margaux is a violent, satirical horror that scrutinizes society's relationship with modern technology and social media
Night Teeth is a 2021 American vampire thriller film directed by Adam Randall from a screenplay by Brent Dillon
No One Gets Out Alive: It's quite creepy with some very bloody and realistic violence. If you're not good with gore then don't watch this movie.
Stranger Things: The sci-fi mystery web series has got eerie scenes.
The Conference: It's a comedic thriller features lots of blood and violence.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow is a family, Halloween comedy with lots of fun and scares.
The Ritual movie is very scary, and includes some shocking visuals of the dead victims of a mystifying evil.
We Have a Ghost: It is a goofy but creepy supernatural tale
Kaalapaani: It is a survival drama set in the Andamans
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Clean Feel Good Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime